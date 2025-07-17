Previous
Roasted Vegetables by dailypix
Photo 441

Roasted Vegetables

We’ve been enjoying oven roasting our garden vegetables. Here we roasted squash, zucchini and beets. All were tasty but my favourite was the zucchini.
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
Looks yummy!
July 18th, 2025  
