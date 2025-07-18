Previous
First Sunflower
Photo 442

First Sunflower

Since we enjoyed having the sunflower in the garden bed last year which we left in to feed the birds in the fall and winter.

We specifically planted 3 in the garden bed this year again for the birds and for the extra privacy they’ll provide once they grow.

This is the first one to grow and open.
18th July 2025

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
Barb
Delightful!
July 22nd, 2025  
