Local Car Show by dailypix
Photo 444

Local Car Show

Saturday we attended a car show and Barbecue with some friends. The food was good and there was fun things for children like a bouncy castle and dunk tank. Nice to see the old vehicles too.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Susan Klassen

Barb ace
Wonderful collage of vintage vehicles!
July 22nd, 2025  
