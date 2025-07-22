Previous
Mushroom by dailypix
Photo 446

Mushroom

We’ve had a fair amount of rain over the last few days and this mushroom popped up so I snapped a picture before it was gone. Which it was by the end of the day because of more rain.
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
Barb ace
Nice minimalism!
July 22nd, 2025  
