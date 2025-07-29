Previous
Next
Roses by dailypix
Photo 453

Roses

Roses in our yard this summer so far. I love roses and am so grateful these were planted in the yard from the previous owner.
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact