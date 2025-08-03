Previous
White Rose by dailypix
Photo 458

White Rose

This white/cream rose is blooming again. It’s the first to bloom in the spring so it’s nice to see more blooms again.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Susan Klassen

