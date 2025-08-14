Previous
Multi Coloured Carrots by dailypix
Multi Coloured Carrots

We pulled a couple carrots from the garden. We had planted this variety pack of multi coloured ones.

We thought it was interesting that the burgundy coloured ones were orange inside. Also they were the only ones orange inside.
