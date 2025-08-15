Previous
Small Sunflower by dailypix
Small Sunflower

This is another sunflower in our garden. It’s about 3 inches in diameter.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Diana ace
wonderful capture of this beauty with the droplets!
August 19th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Beautiful
August 19th, 2025  
