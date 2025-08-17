Previous
Hiking to Drywood Falls by dailypix
Photo 470

Hiking to Drywood Falls

My husband and a friend went on a hike to North Drywood Falls. It was an hour and a half hike, 10 Kms that of gradual elevation until closer to the falls which was a greater elevation.

The waterfall is 3 meters which empties into a large pool.

Great experience for both of them.

Here is a link to where they hiked:

https://www.albertaparks.ca/parks/south/castle-wpp/information-facilities/trails/north-drywood-falls/
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
128% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shirley ace
A nice collage showing area
August 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact