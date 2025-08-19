Sign up
Photo 474
Big Dipper
So I got a picture of the Big Dipper this weekend. I used my husband’s phone because it takes better night time pictures.
The photo was taken in a black night sky but the phone captured the Big Dipper and a few stars but lightened up the sky.
No editing just the phone camera. When you zoom in you can clearly see it
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
1
1
Susan Klassen
@dailypix
Jessica Eby
Awesome photo!
August 20th, 2025
