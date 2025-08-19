Previous
Big Dipper by dailypix
Photo 474

Big Dipper

So I got a picture of the Big Dipper this weekend. I used my husband’s phone because it takes better night time pictures.

The photo was taken in a black night sky but the phone captured the Big Dipper and a few stars but lightened up the sky.

No editing just the phone camera. When you zoom in you can clearly see it
Susan Klassen

Jessica Eby ace
Awesome photo!
August 20th, 2025  
