Table Nearing Completion by dailypix
Table Nearing Completion

So one of the coffee tables my husband has been working is nearing completion. It’s made from a piece of maple wood.

Just needs one more layer of satin finish and attaching the legs.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Susan Klassen

Shirley ace
Looking great
August 25th, 2025  
