Lunch by dailypix
Photo 476

Lunch

The legion in our town has daily meals you can purchase to eat in or take out.
We decided to go for today’s special which was spaghetti, Caesar salad and garlic bread. Glad we did it was quite tasty.
21st August 2025

Susan Klassen

Shirley ace
Sounds yum
August 25th, 2025  
