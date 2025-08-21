Sign up
Photo 476
Lunch
The legion in our town has daily meals you can purchase to eat in or take out.
We decided to go for today’s special which was spaghetti, Caesar salad and garlic bread. Glad we did it was quite tasty.
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
1
0
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
498
photos
34
followers
71
following
131% complete
472
473
474
475
476
477
478
479
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2024/25
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
21st August 2025 1:15pm
Shirley
ace
Sounds yum
August 25th, 2025
