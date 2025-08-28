Previous
Marigold Bee

Marigold bee. Surprised to see this bee on one of the marigold flowers. They mostly focus on other flowers in the yard.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Shirley ace
A fabulous capture
September 3rd, 2025  
Susan Klassen ace
@whippy Thank you so much.
September 3rd, 2025  
