Hollyhocks & Mums by dailypix
Photo 485

Hollyhocks & Mums

Still enjoying watching the hollyhock flowers blooming in our backyard.

The mums and a red rose are blooming in the background too. Both of which were already here.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
