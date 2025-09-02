Previous
Sitting by the Fire by dailypix
Photo 488

Sitting by the Fire

For the last day of the long weekend we thought it would be great to close it off by sitting by the fire in our fire pit and looking at the stars in the sky. Perfect evening for it warm temperatures and no wind.
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
133% complete

