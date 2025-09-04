Previous
Wood Turned Mushroom by dailypix
Photo 490

Wood Turned Mushroom

My husband wood turned this decorative wood mushroom made from a piece of Maple wood. I love it.
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
Susan Klassen
Babs
I love it too. Your husband is very talented, can he make one for me fav
September 10th, 2025  
Susan Klassen
@onewing Thanks Babs. He is very talented and I’m sure he’d be happy to make one for you.
September 10th, 2025  
Diana
It is beautiful, what a talented hubby you have.
September 10th, 2025  
Susan Klassen
@ludwigsdiana Thank you Diana. I think he is very talented.
September 10th, 2025  
Shirley
It’s lovely
September 10th, 2025  
