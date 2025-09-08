Previous
Black eyed Susan by dailypix
Photo 494

Black eyed Susan

These were from last years wild flower packet. They came up again this year, they are Rudbeckia hirta or Black eyed Susan flowers.
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
