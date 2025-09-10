Previous
Photo 496

Falling Leaves

All of a sudden the leaves are falling, started today. Was watching out the window the leaves falling to the ground. Then I went outside to take the picture of some of them in our front yard.
10th September 2025

Susan Klassen

