Pink Rose by dailypix
Photo 503

Pink Rose

I spotted this rose in our yard and wanted to bring it inside to enjoy. It’s smells lovely.
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
