Photo 504
Snapdragons
I’ve loved bringing in the snapdragons to display in a vase this summer. The white coloured ones on the right also have a nice fragrance. Surprisingly not every colour does.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Views
2
2024/25
iPhone 8 Plus
18th September 2025 12:19pm
