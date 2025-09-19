Previous
Next
Yellow Leaves by dailypix
Photo 505

Yellow Leaves

The leaves on the trees are starting to change colour. This one has a lot of yellow.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
138% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact