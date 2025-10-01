Sign up
Photo 517
Northern Lights
On the way home at about 9:43pm we pulled over on the highway and we both took pictures of the Northern lights. This was my picture. Neat to see them moving in the sky.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
1
2
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Jerzy
ace
Lucky you. Beautiful
October 5th, 2025
