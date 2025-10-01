Previous
Next
Northern Lights by dailypix
Photo 517

Northern Lights

On the way home at about 9:43pm we pulled over on the highway and we both took pictures of the Northern lights. This was my picture. Neat to see them moving in the sky.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
142% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jerzy ace
Lucky you. Beautiful
October 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact