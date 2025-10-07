Previous
by dailypix
Photo 523

We left this sunflower head out for the birds in a new place. Took them 20 days to find and eat most of the seeds. The right picture is after the 20 days. We still have one more sunflower head placed in the garden bed that they haven’t found yet.
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
