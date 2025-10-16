Previous
Lavender by dailypix
Photo 532

Lavender

Last of our Lavender. It grew really well this year. Hoping we can protect it enough over the winter this year.
16th October 2025

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
Susan Klassen
147% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

