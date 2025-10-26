Previous
All that Remains by dailypix
Photo 542

All that Remains

This looks like what’s leftover of a flower from a thistle. I thought the white colour was interesting.
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
