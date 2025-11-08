Previous
Sunset by dailypix
Photo 553

Sunset

Spotted this on the way to visit some friends. I like how the sun is highlighting the clouds.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Babs ace
Gorgeous clouds, what a lovely sunset.
November 14th, 2025  
Susan Klassen ace
@onewing Thank you so much Babs. It was unexpected we actually didn’t even know we were about to see the sun setting when we left.
November 14th, 2025  
