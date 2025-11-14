Previous
Next
Lunch Out by dailypix
Photo 559

Lunch Out

Popped out for lunch and had this hot beef sandwich. I’ve had burgers at this same restaurant. Home made by the owner’s husband. They are delicious.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
153% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Looks delicious
November 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact