Gift from a Friend by dailypix
Photo 563

Gift from a Friend

I had been sick for a a little over a week and a friend dropped this card and plant off. So touched and encouraged by this.
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
