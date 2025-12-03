Previous
Christmas at the Dairy. by dailypix
Photo 578

Christmas at the Dairy.

We went to an event called Christmas at the Dairy. It was at a place that
makes their own dairy products like cheese, yogurt, milk, eggnog, etc.

They had vendors selling products, tours of the facilities, hot chocolate made from their milk, cheese samples including fire roasted cheese which was surprisingly good.

They also had Oliebollen which are Dutch pastries similar to doughnuts.

Fun afternoon shared with friends.
