Previous
Christmas Wreath by dailypix
Photo 585

Christmas Wreath

Our Christmas wreath is up on our door.
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
160% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Elegant !
December 10th, 2025  
Susan Klassen ace
@cocobella Thank you so much.
December 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact