Previous
Sleepy Pup by dailypix
Photo 593

Sleepy Pup

Our pup decided to have a nap by the Christmas tree. Just managed to get him partially in the picture but it’s still sweet.
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
162% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Nothing cuter than a pup napping by the tree
December 19th, 2025  
Susan Klassen ace
@amyk Thanks Amy I agree. Glad I could snap a picture before he moved which usually happens.
December 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact