Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 593
Sleepy Pup
Our pup decided to have a nap by the Christmas tree. Just managed to get him partially in the picture but it’s still sweet.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
612
photos
34
followers
70
following
162% complete
View this month »
586
587
588
589
590
591
592
593
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
2024/25
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
18th December 2025 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
amyK
ace
Nothing cuter than a pup napping by the tree
December 19th, 2025
Susan Klassen
ace
@amyk
Thanks Amy I agree. Glad I could snap a picture before he moved which usually happens.
December 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close