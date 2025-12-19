Sign up
Photo 594
Eggnog
Enjoyed a delicious glass of Eggnog tonight. A wonderful Christmas season treat.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of your special treat.
December 20th, 2025
