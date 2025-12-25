Previous
Christmas Day by dailypix
Christmas Day

We had a lovely relaxing day at home. We made blackberry pancakes for breakfast. Had coffee and cookies. Unwrapped presents, watched a movie. Made chicken wings for supper.

We will get together with my husbands family on Boxing Day and will have the traditional Christmas food like turkey, ham, dressing, etc.
Susan Klassen

Jessica Eby ace
Sounds lovely... And the pancakes since delicious! Merry Christmas to you & yours!
December 28th, 2025  
