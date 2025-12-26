Previous
Crokinole by dailypix
Photo 601

Crokinole

The guys playing Crokinole after enjoying a delicious Christmas meal. It’s kind of becoming a tradition when we get together for them to play this game.
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Susan Klassen

