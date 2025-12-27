Previous
Relaxing by the Fire Pit by dailypix
Photo 602

Relaxing by the Fire Pit

It was quite warm today so we decided to have a fire in our fire pit. We brought out some warm drinks and sat by the fire for an hour or so. It was nice.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
164% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact