Photo 602
Relaxing by the Fire Pit
It was quite warm today so we decided to have a fire in our fire pit. We brought out some warm drinks and sat by the fire for an hour or so. It was nice.
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
621
photos
35
followers
70
following
164% complete
595
596
597
598
599
600
601
602
Views
1
Album
2024/25
