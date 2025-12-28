Previous
Pizza for Supper by dailypix
Photo 603

Pizza for Supper

Picked up a grocery store pizza and added some mushrooms and more cheese it was a quick meal that tasted really good.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
