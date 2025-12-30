Previous
Winter Mountain Scene by dailypix
Photo 605

Winter Mountain Scene

We took a quick trip to the mountains. These are at Livingstone range area.
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
*lynn ace
beautiful scenery and photos
January 2nd, 2026  
