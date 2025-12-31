Previous
New Years Eve! by dailypix
Photo 606

New Years Eve!

We watched different places around the world ringing in the New Year! So neat to see the different fireworks and celebrations from around the world.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
Susan Klassen
*lynn ace
all these colorful shots made a pretty collage
January 2nd, 2026  
