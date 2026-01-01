Previous
Paw Print by dailypix
Photo 607

Paw Print

My husband went for a walk on a trail near the river. He saw this paw print and wondered if it was from a cougar or else a really really big dog. This foot size is 10 and the print was half the size of his foot.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
166% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
Wow, what an interesting find!
January 2nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact