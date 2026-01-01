Sign up
Paw Print
My husband went for a walk on a trail near the river. He saw this paw print and wondered if it was from a cougar or else a really really big dog. This foot size is 10 and the print was half the size of his foot.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
*lynn
ace
Wow, what an interesting find!
January 2nd, 2026
