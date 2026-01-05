Previous
Next
Wood Horse by dailypix
Photo 611

Wood Horse

I thought this piece of wood in our yard looks a bit like a horse’s head. The eye near the top right. The lines down the side like reigns and the left bottom mushrooms like a mouth.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
167% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
It does look like a horses head well spotted
January 7th, 2026  
Susan Klassen ace
@onewing Thanks Babs glad you can see it too.
January 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact