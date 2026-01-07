Previous
Packing Up Christmas

Annual time to take down the tree. It’s always enjoyable to have a final look at your ornaments and Christmas decor before they are packed away for another year.

Our pupster observed the activity on the sofa. He does love sitting by the glowing lights of the tree. So hopefully we won’t be too disappointed.
Susan Klassen

Lovely presentation
Lovely presentation
