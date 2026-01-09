Previous
Surprise by dailypix
Photo 615

Surprise

We were surprised with this gift in the mail today from some friends. It’s a selection of his and hers bath products and some tea packets. I guess it’s to help us rest and relax. So thankful for this wonderful gift.
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Susan Klassen

