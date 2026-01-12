Previous
Cross Country Skiing by dailypix
Cross Country Skiing

My husband and a friend went Cross Country Skiing at Castle mountain this afternoon. You can use the trails for free. Pictures were taken by him too.
Babs ace
What a beautiful collage. Sounds like a fun day
January 14th, 2026  
