New Growth by dailypix
Photo 622

New Growth

The weather has been so mild that this spring ground cover has started to grow. Winter isn’t over yet with cooler temperatures expected next week and some snow.

It might die back a little after the snow but will grow again in the spring.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
