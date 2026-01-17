Previous
Bridge Shadows by dailypix
Photo 623

Bridge Shadows

I was experimenting with this bridge picture in Snapseed, I like this one in black and white.
17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
