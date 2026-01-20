Sign up
Previous
Photo 626
Northern Lights
So many people posted pictures of the northern lights yesterday and today. Tonight while out for a walk with our dog, I was happy to see and snap a photo of a glimpse of them through the street lights and houses.
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
Diana
ace
How wonderful that you got a glimpse of them!
January 21st, 2026
Jessica Eby
ace
I'm glad you saw them! I was hoping we'd see them down here too, but it's been so cloudy!
January 21st, 2026
