Previous
Northern Lights by dailypix
Photo 626

Northern Lights

So many people posted pictures of the northern lights yesterday and today. Tonight while out for a walk with our dog, I was happy to see and snap a photo of a glimpse of them through the street lights and houses.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
171% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How wonderful that you got a glimpse of them!
January 21st, 2026  
Jessica Eby ace
I'm glad you saw them! I was hoping we'd see them down here too, but it's been so cloudy!
January 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact