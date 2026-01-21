Previous
Japanese Cheesecake by dailypix
Japanese Cheesecake

We tried the Japanese cheesecake recipe everyone’s been posting about. We used this recipe and thought it tasted pretty good.

The left picture is our first try, the right picture is the recipe I used.

We made it a couple of times.
Susan Klassen

Joan Robillard
I've seen this on baking shows
January 26th, 2026  
Susan Klassen
@joansmor yes it seemed to be featured in a lot of places. It actually tasted quite good.
January 26th, 2026  
