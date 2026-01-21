Sign up
Photo 627
Japanese Cheesecake
We tried the Japanese cheesecake recipe everyone’s been posting about. We used this recipe and thought it tasted pretty good.
The left picture is our first try, the right picture is the recipe I used.
We made it a couple of times.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
2
0
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
650
photos
36
followers
69
following
172% complete
624
625
626
627
628
629
630
631
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2024-2026
Taken
25th January 2026 4:15pm
Joan Robillard
ace
I've seen this on baking shows
January 26th, 2026
Susan Klassen
ace
@joansmor
yes it seemed to be featured in a lot of places. It actually tasted quite good.
January 26th, 2026
