Previous
Next
Christmas Truck Card Framed by dailypix
Photo 630

Christmas Truck Card Framed

We used this Christmas truck theme in some of our holiday decorating for 2025. So I was so happy to frame this greeting card to use next year for our Christmas decor. It’ll fit in perfectly.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact