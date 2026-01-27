Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 633
Winter Scene
This is from a previous backyard of ours after a big snowfall. I always liked how peaceful and still it looked after the snowfall had stopped.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
652
photos
36
followers
69
following
173% complete
View this month »
626
627
628
629
630
631
632
633
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2024-2026
Taken
27th January 2026 11:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
trees
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and scene.
January 28th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close