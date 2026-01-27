Previous
Winter Scene by dailypix
Winter Scene

This is from a previous backyard of ours after a big snowfall. I always liked how peaceful and still it looked after the snowfall had stopped.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Susan Klassen

ace
@dailypix
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene.
January 28th, 2026  
