Northern Flicker by dailypix
Photo 634

Northern Flicker

Snapped a picture of this Northern Flicker out our side living room window. It’s a little fuzzy but it was the first time seeing this bird in this area of our yard. And it was taken through the window screen.
28th January 2026 28th Jan 26

Susan Klassen

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely light on this beautiful bird.
January 31st, 2026  
